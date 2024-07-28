Hood River Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,209,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REKR. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in Rekor Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 3,507,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after acquiring an additional 320,265 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 31.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 830,761 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems during the first quarter worth $454,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its stake in Rekor Systems by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 171,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the first quarter worth $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Rekor Systems Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ REKR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 759,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,287. The stock has a market cap of $165.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rekor Systems ( NASDAQ:REKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 133.98% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. The company had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Arctis Global Llc purchased 2,275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $3,185,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,312,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,237,487.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rekor Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.