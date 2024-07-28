Hood River Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,209,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REKR. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in Rekor Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 3,507,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after acquiring an additional 320,265 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 31.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 830,761 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems during the first quarter worth $454,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its stake in Rekor Systems by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 171,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the first quarter worth $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.
Rekor Systems Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ REKR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 759,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,287. The stock has a market cap of $165.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.15.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Arctis Global Llc purchased 2,275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $3,185,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,312,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,237,487.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Rekor Systems Profile
Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.
