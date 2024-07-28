Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.180-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-2.700 EPS.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

HMN stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.08. The company had a trading volume of 545,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.28. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.06.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.17). Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.