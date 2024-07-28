Hovde Group Increases Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Price Target to $37.00

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Hovde Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Capital City Bank Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital City Bank Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Capital City Bank Group has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $36.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

