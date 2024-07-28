Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Short Interest Up 145.8% in July

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 145.8% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOVNP traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,287. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $19.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

