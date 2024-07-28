HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Holdings Raised by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 58.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,751 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,491 shares of company stock worth $26,699,609 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HubSpot stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $492.72. The stock had a trading volume of 930,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,219. The company has a 50-day moving average of $563.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $596.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of -185.93 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.88.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

