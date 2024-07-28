Huddled Group (LON:HUD) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Huddled Group Plc (LON:HUD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04). Approximately 1,350,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 476,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

Huddled Group Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of £9.29 million, a PE ratio of -290.00 and a beta of 2.09.

Get Huddled Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Huddled Group

In other Huddled Group news, insider Martin Higginson purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,399.90). 56.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huddled Group Company Profile

Huddled Group Plc engages in the production of virtual reality (VR) experiences to partner sites on a revenue share basis. It offers solutions for edutainment, and leisure and entertainment industries, as well as sells virtual and augmented reality consumer products. The company is also involved in the design and development of software; and provision of in-home virtual reality equipment and experiences, as well as location-based entertainment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huddled Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huddled Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.