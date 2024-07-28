Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) VP Sells $871,685.55 in Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,364.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

HBAN stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Boston Partners grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,446 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,703,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729,974 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 832.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,337,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $35,428,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.47.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

