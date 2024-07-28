Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

ICHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ichor from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

ICHR opened at $33.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.69. Ichor has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $201.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Ichor news, CEO Jeff Andreson sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $829,036.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,141 shares in the company, valued at $10,930,142.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ichor by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 172,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 32,158 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,623,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,225,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 50,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 33,004 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Ichor by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 498,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after buying an additional 105,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ichor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

