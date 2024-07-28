ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 15.000-15.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 15.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5 billion-$8.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.6 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICLR. TD Cowen upped their price target on ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on ICON Public from $367.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $352.56.

NASDAQ ICLR traded up $10.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $323.46. 908,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,375. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $221.20 and a 12-month high of $347.72.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ICON Public will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

