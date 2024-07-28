IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDA. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in IDACORP during the first quarter worth $41,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDACORP

IDACORP Price Performance

IDACORP stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.50. 251,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,096. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $104.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.69.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $448.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.21 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About IDACORP

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.