IMCD (OTC:IMCDY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

IMCD (OTC:IMCDY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $71.39 and last traded at $71.26. Approximately 4,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 9,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.05.
IMCD Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.07 and its 200-day moving average is $78.15.
IMCD Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.9686 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.
IMCD Company Profile
IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides adhesives, core materials, filler reinforcements, flame retardants, masterbatch, modifiers, operating materials, pigments, plasticizers, processing aids, PUR raw materials, rubber elastomers, solvents, stabilizers, thermoplastic elastomers, thermoplastics, thermoplastics, and other additives.
