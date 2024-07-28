Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Issues Earnings Results

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $81.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Independent Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ IBCP traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.29. The stock had a trading volume of 158,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,406. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $35.97. The company has a market cap of $716.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Christina Keller sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $56,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,018.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $135,821 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBCP. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IBCP

About Independent Bank

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.