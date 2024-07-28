Insider Buying: Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Purchases C$10,307.10 in Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Hinchcliffe bought 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$10,307.10.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$3,850.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$5,850.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$4,000.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 2,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$720.00.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 10,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$3,780.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 3,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$853.30.

On Monday, June 10th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 21,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$7,350.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 3,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$1,080.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 20,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$7,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 21,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$7,525.00.

Galway Metals Stock Performance

Shares of GWM opened at C$0.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.35. The company has a market cap of C$35.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.64. Galway Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$0.23 and a one year high of C$0.46.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals ( CVE:GWM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

