Insider Buying: Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX) Insider Buys £48,840 in Stock

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) insider Lyle Logan acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 407 ($5.26) per share, for a total transaction of £48,840 ($63,166.06).

Impax Asset Management Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON IPX opened at GBX 404 ($5.23) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 419.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 458.49. Impax Asset Management Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 350 ($4.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 586.34 ($7.58). The stock has a market cap of £518.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,346.67, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Get Impax Asset Management Group alerts:

Impax Asset Management Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,333.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 700 ($9.05) to GBX 620 ($8.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on IPX

About Impax Asset Management Group

(Get Free Report)

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.