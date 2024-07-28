Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells $21,052.50 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 2,005 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $21,052.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 428,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,499,817. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.88 million, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $12.05.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $301.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,101,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,964,000 after buying an additional 210,862 shares during the period. Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 300,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 222,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 17,929 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 123,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 117,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

