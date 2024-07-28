Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Boosted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,044 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $31.35. 38,352,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,697,092. Intel Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average of $37.43. The company has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

