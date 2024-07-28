International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in International Paper by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in International Paper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in International Paper by 4.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,383.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $150,594. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on IP

International Paper Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IP traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,541,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,209,411. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $47.40.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.