Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.
Intevac Price Performance
Shares of IVAC stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. Intevac has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $4.57.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Intevac
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Intevac
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.