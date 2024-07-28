Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Intevac Price Performance

Shares of IVAC stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. Intevac has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $4.57.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Intevac

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intevac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Intevac by 42.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Intevac by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intevac in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intevac by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 80,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 24,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.