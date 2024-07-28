Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decline of 51.0% from the June 30th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMQ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 51,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,089. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $23.81.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 36,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Tlwm lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

