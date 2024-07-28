Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decline of 51.0% from the June 30th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BSMQ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 51,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,089. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $23.81.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.