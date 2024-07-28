Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the June 30th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ BSCW traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.29. 341,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,300. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.
