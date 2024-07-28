Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.42

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.42 and traded as high as $28.84. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $28.82, with a volume of 229,867 shares trading hands.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average is $28.43.

Get Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UUP. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,033,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.