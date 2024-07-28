Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA) Short Interest Update

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVCA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 602,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 195,957 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC increased its position in Investcorp India Acquisition by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 225,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,198,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 319,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 235,713 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investcorp India Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IVCA remained flat at $11.40 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,964. Investcorp India Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.22.

Investcorp India Acquisition Company Profile

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

