IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 69,997 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $20,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Team Hewins LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 45.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.56.

IQVIA Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $7.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,984. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.