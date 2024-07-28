Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $25.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million.

ISBA stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $147.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Isabella Bank has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. Isabella Bank’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Isabella Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

