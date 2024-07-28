iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $938,323,000 after acquiring an additional 504,860 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,899,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,759,000 after acquiring an additional 433,840 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,834,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,298,000 after acquiring an additional 212,233 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,211,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,187,000 after acquiring an additional 408,022 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,833,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,588,000 after acquiring an additional 459,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,217,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,620,042. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.83. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $97.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

