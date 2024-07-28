iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,892 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.15% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $22,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.74. The stock had a trading volume of 106,184 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.36.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.