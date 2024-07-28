iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,942 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $39,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

BATS IEFA traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,686,275 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $115.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.79.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.