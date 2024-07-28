iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,464 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPAC. LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,239,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $796,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IPAC traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $61.85. The stock had a trading volume of 182,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,640. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $64.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.51. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.