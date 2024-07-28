iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $117.74. 3,420,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,840,295. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $118.26. The company has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.31.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

