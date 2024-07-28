iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Raised by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $26,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,471,000 after acquiring an additional 840,304 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

AGG stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.32. 4,243,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,023,839. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.23. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $99.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

