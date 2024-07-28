iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

EEM traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,393,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,223,068. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.30. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.