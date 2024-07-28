iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 49,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,693,000 after purchasing an additional 52,419 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 105,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after buying an additional 36,099 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.29. 2,242,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,498,938. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.14. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

