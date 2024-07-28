iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Holdings Decreased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,195,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock opened at $143.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.99. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $149.79. The stock has a market cap of $659.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

