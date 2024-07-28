Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.14% of Itron worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Itron by 61.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $95,043.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares in the company, valued at $22,444,965.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $54,543.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,852.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $95,043.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,163 shares in the company, valued at $22,444,965.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,775 shares of company stock worth $192,613. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Itron from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.09.

Itron Price Performance

ITRI stock traded up $2.37 on Friday, reaching $103.56. 630,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,523. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.85 and a 200-day moving average of $92.93. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.49 million. Itron had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.03%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

