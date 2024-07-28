Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.28

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (TSE:IE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.28 and traded as high as C$14.01. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at C$14.01, with a volume of 101 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 8.83.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

