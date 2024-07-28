Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGD – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.71. 29,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 33,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.
Jaguar Mining Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $196.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82.
About Jaguar Mining
Jaguar Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its mining operations include Turmalina, Paciência and Caeté. The firm is also developing the Grurupi Project and exploring the Iron Quadrangle and Pedra Branca Project. The company was founded by Daniel R.
