Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $220.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LULU. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $415.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $416.26.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 2.5 %

LULU stock opened at $253.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.32. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $245.59 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

