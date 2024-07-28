JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $950.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $800.00 to $950.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KLAC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $806.24.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $787.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $809.47 and its 200 day moving average is $716.85. KLA has a 1 year low of $440.15 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. KLA’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA will post 29.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,048,728,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth $627,399,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth $379,678,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in KLA by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,469,000 after purchasing an additional 386,810 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in KLA by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,008,000 after purchasing an additional 301,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

