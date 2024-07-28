JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JSR Stock Performance

JSCPY remained flat at $25.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.31. JSR has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Get JSR alerts:

JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. JSR had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $692.59 million during the quarter.

About JSR

JSR Corporation engages in the plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Digital Solutions Business provides lithography, photoresists, multi layered, packaging, cleaning, CMP materials, etc.; colour liquid crystal display, organic electroluminescence display materials, etc.; and heat-resistant transparent resin, functional films, and stereolithography, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.