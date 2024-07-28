Kava Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $447.79 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $447.79 million and $7.77 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00040348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00013864 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00009229 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,855,128 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

