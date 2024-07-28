Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys 7,698 Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in RXO were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in RXO by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 15,588,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,922,000 after buying an additional 2,580,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RXO by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,750,000 after buying an additional 45,977 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of RXO by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,646,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,871,000 after purchasing an additional 66,757 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RXO by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,869,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,489,000 after purchasing an additional 93,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RXO by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,415,000 after purchasing an additional 141,056 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RXO. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RXO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

RXO stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08. RXO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $31.62.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.50 million. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 105,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $2,108,654.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,280,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,818,310.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 105,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,263. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

