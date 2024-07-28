Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Northeast Community Bancorp worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 33,703 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 17.9% in the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 1,162.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 103,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 95,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 23.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 72,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773 shares in the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NECB traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.03. The stock had a trading volume of 51,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,914. The company has a market capitalization of $323.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.59. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $23.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78.

Northeast Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $40.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.69 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Northeast Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.38%.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

