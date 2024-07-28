Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Up 2.5 %

Entegris stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,548. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.13 and a 12-month high of $147.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.66.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,921. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Entegris

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.