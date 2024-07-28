Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $256,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 158,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.78.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,252,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,739,402. The stock has a market cap of $462.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

