Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $691,000 Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 98,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 163,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Harmonic news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $577,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,616 shares in the company, valued at $696,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Price Performance

HLIT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.04. 1,166,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $15.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $122.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLIT. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Further Reading

