Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 8,429 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,429 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 63,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 49,145 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 916,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,532 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.29. 829,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.28. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $147.61.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 12.88%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

