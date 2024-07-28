Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,719 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 62,803 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of OceanFirst Financial worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 295,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 183,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 139,047 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,475,107 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,027,000 after purchasing an additional 105,764 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OCFC. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $18.58. 271,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,236. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.75.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $170.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Insider Transactions at OceanFirst Financial

In other OceanFirst Financial news, EVP Brian Schaeffer sold 3,500 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $54,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,535.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Further Reading

