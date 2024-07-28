Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,582 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,657,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,323,000 after acquiring an additional 98,294 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,504,000 after acquiring an additional 655,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth about $150,184,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,233,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kellanova from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of K traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,620. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 83.90%.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $4,739,576.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,764,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,489,562.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,897,082 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.