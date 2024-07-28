Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Short Interest Update

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 174.7% from the June 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 250.0 days.
Kemira Oyj Stock Performance
KOYJF stock remained flat at $24.75 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $21.14. Kemira Oyj has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $24.88.
Kemira Oyj Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kemira Oyj
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Kemira Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemira Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.