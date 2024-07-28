Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Short Interest Update

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 174.7% from the June 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 250.0 days.

Kemira Oyj Stock Performance

KOYJF stock remained flat at $24.75 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $21.14. Kemira Oyj has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $24.88.

Get Kemira Oyj alerts:

Kemira Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp and paper, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

Receive News & Ratings for Kemira Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemira Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.