Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $4.30 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:COF traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.36. 1,795,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,968. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.23 and a twelve month high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.34 and a 200 day moving average of $138.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,311 shares of company stock worth $8,274,640 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

